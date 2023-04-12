Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Colorado high school remains closed after teacher dies of suspected meningitis

Colorado teacher Maddie Schmidt had symptoms of bacterial meningitis

By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
How to protect your kids from meningococcal meningitis Video

How to protect your kids from meningococcal meningitis

Teen dies from contagious infection

A Colorado high school remains closed  after two faculty members died over the weekend – including one from symptoms of bacterial meningitis.

Eaglecrest High School in Aurora, Colorado, was closed Wednesday due to the death of teacher Maddie Schmidt.

The Cherry Creek School District said the Arapahoe County Public Health Department informed them that Schmidt had symptoms consistent with meningitis.

Principal Gwen Hansen-Vigil broke the news on Monday that Schmidt and Judith Geoffroy, another faculty member, died over the weekend.

COLORADO SCHOOL DISTRICT CLOSES MORE THAN 40 SCHOOLS DUE TO 'UNPRECEDENTED SPREAD' OF CONTAGIOUS STOMACH BUG

Eaglecrest High School in Aurora, Colorado was closed Wednesday due the death of teacher Maddie Schmidt.

Eaglecrest High School in Aurora, Colorado was closed Wednesday due the death of teacher Maddie Schmidt. (Google Maps)

Both women worked at the integrated learning center at the school. Geoffroy's cause of death has not been confirmed.

The school district reassured community members that they are working closely with public health officials to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

"Arapahoe County Public Health will reach out directly to all staff members and families of students determined to be close contact," the district explained in a statement. "Those individuals will be offered preventative antibiotics."

THE 9 DEADLIEST VIRUSES ON EARTH

Arapahoe County Public Health Department is investigating the deaths.

Arapahoe County Public Health Department is investigating the deaths. (Google Maps)

"As the Eaglecrest community continues to grieve together this week, we will have school and district mental health support staff available," the letter added.

The school district told Fox News Digital that normal operations will resume Monday as public health officials continue investigating. 

Meningitis is an infection of the brain and spinal cord's protective membranes. Symptoms include stiff neck, severe headache, disorientation and high fever.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mild meningitis with hemorrhage due to Bacillus anthracis. Photomicrograph of mild meningitis along with hemorrhage, and the presence of Bacillus anthracis in a case of fatal human anthrax.

Mild meningitis with hemorrhage due to Bacillus anthracis. Photomicrograph of mild meningitis along with hemorrhage, and the presence of Bacillus anthracis in a case of fatal human anthrax. (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Arapahoe County Public Health for more information, but none was available.