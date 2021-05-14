Barry Morphew used missing wife Suzanne's election ballot to vote: report

The husband of Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew allegedly used his missing wife’s identity to vote in November's presidential election, according to a report and court papers.

Barry Morphew, 53, is accused of submitting Suzanne’s completed ballot despite that fact that she had been missing since May 10, 2020 – and there had been an ongoing investigation surrounding her disappearance, according to an arrest warrant that was first obtained by FOX 21 and pertains to voter fraud allegations.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Oct. 22, 2020, of an instance of suspected voter fraud in which Suzanne Morphew’s nearly completed ballot was mailed to the county clerk’s office, court papers show.

SUZANNE MORPHEW’S BROTHER SPEAKS ON HIS SUSPICION OF FOUL PLAY, BARRY MORPHEW’S ‘CUNNING PERSONALITY TRAITS’

The ballot envelope showed a handwritten sender address of the Morphews’ Salida home and was dated Oct. 15. But the envelope was not signed by a voter, despite a line that said, "Voter’s Signature Required."

"However, the ballot did have a handwritten date of 10/15/2020 on the designated date line and the handwritten name of Barry Lee Morphew on the designated signature line of the Witness’s Legal Name," court papers state. The ballot was reportedly for former President Trump.

SUZANNE MORPHEW'S FRIENDS, FAMILY BEG HUSBAND BARRY TO CONFESS, SHARE LOCATION OF REMAINS

When FBI agents confronted Barry Morphew on April 22, they asked him why he submitted Suzanne’s ballot. He responded: "Just because I wanted Trump to win," court papers allege, and he allegedly knew "she [referring to Suzanne Renee Morphew] was going to vote for Trump anyway."

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Despite the fact that Suzanne Morphew's body has still not been located, District Attorney Linda Stanley said earlier this month that her office and investigators had gathered enough evidence to charge Barry Morphew with first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempt to influence a public servant.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials have kept police documents sealed as the investigation continues. Just Thursday, Morphew's attorney asked that the court limit access to the arrest affidavit, FOX21 reported.

Morphew, 53, is being held at the Chaffee County Detention Center without bond and is due back in court on May 27. He has not yet submitted a plea in the case and his attorney declined to comment when previously contacted by Fox News.