Suzanne Morphew’s brother speaks on his suspicion of foul play, Barry Morphew’s ‘cunning personality traits’

A brother of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew has spoken out for the first time since police arrested his sister’s husband, telling a local reporter his suspicion of foul play grew after her disappearance, "especially knowing my brother-in-law’s personality."

Monday marked one year since Suzanne Morphew vanished from the Salida, Colorado, area where she lived with her husband and two daughters. On Sunday, her brother David Moorman thanked the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and its law enforcement partners for clearing "a key hurdle in unwinding the mystery of this tragedy," he said in a statement to local news station FOX21.

"While my silence has been interpreted as not caring, within hours of being told of Suzanne’s disappearance, nothing seemed to add up," Moorman reportedly said. "My suspicion of foul play quickly grew, especially knowing my brother-in-law’s personality."

He said he committed himself to staying out of the way of law enforcement and allowing the authorities to investigate.

Despite the fact that Suzanne Morphew's body has still not been located, District Attorney Linda Stanley said Wednesday her office and investigators had gathered enough evidence to charge Barry Morphew with first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempt to influence a public servant. Officials have kept police documents sealed as the investigation continues.

In his statement to FOX21, Moorman said his sister "is never far from our minds, as her gentle nature, smile and unforgettable belly laugh are very much missed."

"In the coming months we will be forced to come to grips with the details of a murder that is still unimaginable," he said. "I am constantly hounded by the question: How did we get here? How does a man take the life of his wife and the mother of his daughters?"

Barry Morphew, 53, is being held at the Chaffee County Detention Center without bond and is due back in court on May 27. He has not yet submitted a plea in the case and his attorney declined to comment when previously contacted by Fox News.

Moorman said Sunday he will "leave it up to the experts of FBI to outline at the trial the cunning personality traits of Barry Morphew."

"As we look toward the prosecution and a trial, we can only hope for full confession and learn the whereabouts of Suzanne," Moorman continued. "I doubt that will happen and we all will be left with hearing horrific details that were perpetrated by pure evil.

He thanked the public, as well as Suzanne’s friends and loved ones, and asked that anyone interested in doing so should donate to a local domestic abuse program or shelter – "because no one, regardless of status or money, is immune."