Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado
Published

Suzanne Morphew’s brother speaks on his suspicion of foul play, Barry Morphew’s ‘cunning personality traits’

David Moorman said his suspicion of foul play grew quickly, 'especially knowing my brother-in-law'

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Brother of Suzanne Morphew speaks out about his sister's disappearanceVideo

Brother of Suzanne Morphew speaks out about his sister's disappearance

Andy Moorman, brother of Suzanne Morphew who has been missing since Mother's Day, spoke to Fox News about what he believes happened to his sister, and his hope to finally get closure about what had happened to her.

A brother of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew has spoken out for the first time since police arrested his sister’s husband, telling a local reporter his suspicion of foul play grew after her disappearance, "especially knowing my brother-in-law’s personality."

Monday marked one year since Suzanne Morphew vanished from the Salida, Colorado, area where she lived with her husband and two daughters. On Sunday, her brother David Moorman thanked the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and its law enforcement partners for clearing "a key hurdle in unwinding the mystery of this tragedy," he said in a statement to local news station FOX21.

"While my silence has been interpreted as not caring, within hours of being told of Suzanne’s disappearance, nothing seemed to add up," Moorman reportedly said. "My suspicion of foul play quickly grew, especially knowing my brother-in-law’s personality."

SUZANNE MORPHEW'S FRIENDS, FAMILY BEG HUSBAND BARRY TO CONFESS, SHARE LOCATION OF REMAINS

  • Image 1 of 2

    In this still image from video, Barry Morphew, center, appears in court in Salida, Colo., Thursday, May 6, 2021.(KUSA via AP, Pool)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Morphew was arrested on Wednesday, May 5, in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, who was last seen a year ago on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. (KUSA via AP, Pool)

He said he committed himself to staying out of the way of law enforcement and allowing the authorities to investigate.

Despite the fact that Suzanne Morphew's body has still not been located, District Attorney Linda Stanley said Wednesday her office and investigators had gathered enough evidence to charge Barry Morphew with first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempt to influence a public servant. Officials have kept police documents sealed as the investigation continues. 

In his statement to FOX21, Moorman said his sister "is never far from our minds, as her gentle nature, smile and unforgettable belly laugh are very much missed."

BARRY MORPHEW MURDER CHARGE: HOW HOMICIDES ARE PROSECUTED WITHOUT A BODY

"In the coming months we will be forced to come to grips with the details of a murder that is still unimaginable," he said. "I am constantly hounded by the question: How did we get here? How does a man take the life of his wife and the mother of his daughters?"

Barry Morphew's May 5, 2021 booking photo (Chaffee County Sheriff)

Barry Morphew's May 5, 2021 booking photo (Chaffee County Sheriff) (Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office)

Barry Morphew, 53, is being held at the Chaffee County Detention Center without bond and is due back in court on May 27. He has not yet submitted a plea in the case and his attorney declined to comment when previously contacted by Fox News.

Moorman said Sunday he will "leave it up to the experts of FBI to outline at the trial the cunning personality traits of Barry Morphew."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"As we look toward the prosecution and a trial, we can only hope for full confession and learn the whereabouts of Suzanne," Moorman continued. "I doubt that will happen and we all will be left with hearing horrific details that were perpetrated by pure evil.

He thanked the public, as well as Suzanne’s friends and loved ones, and asked that anyone interested in doing so should donate to a local domestic abuse program or shelter – "because no one, regardless of status or money, is immune."

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.

Your Money