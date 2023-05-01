Expand / Collapse search
Colorado
Published

Colorado avalanche kills, buries backcountry skier

The CO incident was the state’s 11th avalanche fatality this year

Associated Press
A backcountry skier was buried and killed by an avalanche near Colorado's Breckenridge ski resort, authorities said Sunday.

The spring avalanche was on Bald Mountain, a popular destination for ski touring, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said. It happened at about 13,000 feet elevation, according to the center, which said the slide was "small but long running."

The center said the avalanche is believed to have happened on Saturday, but it had no further information.

Brackenridge Ski Resort in CO

People ski at the Breckenridge Ski Resort on Nov. 13, 2020, in Colorado. A skier was killed and buried by an avalanche near Brackenridge Ski Resort this weekend.  (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The death marks the 11th avalanche fatality this year in Colorado and the 24th nationwide.

The winter of 2021-2022 had the most avalanche deaths on record, with 37 across the U.S.