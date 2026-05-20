Illegal alien sentenced to 50 years for producing child pornography involving own relatives: 'Monster'

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FIRST ON FOX: An illegal alien living in California who used his underage niece with special needs and his nephew to produce child pornography was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison.

Angel Emilio Rodriguez-Marroquin, a Guatemalan citizen, initially pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including producing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) that featured his own niece and nephew, both 8, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

"This depraved illegal alien from Guatemala pleaded guilty to producing and possessing child pornography, which included footage of him assaulting his own nephew and niece with special needs," said Acting Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis. "This monster would not have been in our country in the first place if it weren’t for the Biden Administration’s disastrous open borders that released him into our country."

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Rodriguez-Marroquin was arrested on Nov. 22, 2025, by federal authorities on suspicion of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

In addition to his conviction in the U.S., he is also the subject of a child exploitation investigation in Guatemala, which is being led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

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Fox News Digital has reached out to his legal team.

Rodriguez-Marroquin first illegally entered the U.S. in 2024 and was released by the Biden administration, DHS said.

The Trump administration has blamed Biden immigration policies for the influx of illegal immigrants into the U.S., which led to a surge in crime.

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"In just the first months of 2026, the Trump Administration has arrested scores of depraved illegal alien killers, rapists, and violent sexual predators who were enabled, protected, and unleashed by the Radical Left’s open borders agenda — policies Democrats are desperate to restore," the White House said in an April 10 news release highlighting some of the worst offenders.