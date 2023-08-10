Colleges scramble to ‘ChatGPT-proof’ classes as some professors report ‘dozens’ of cheating students

College professors across the country are working frantically to "ChatGPT-proof" their assignments as some educators report seeing dozens of students cheating with the tool.

Some professors are planning to return to paper exams after years of conducting them digitally. Others are more drastic and plan to require students to show the draft history on their essay assignments.

Timothy Main, a writing professor at Conestoga College in Canada, saw a seven-fold increase in the number of academic integrity issues he had to log in the most recent semester, rising from eight to 57.

As a result, Main is revamping his freshman writing course in an effort to prevent AI abuse. He plans to make the writing assignments more personalized to the students in addition to making strict warnings about the use of AI.

Written exams are also a major defense professors find themselves returning to, despite having used digital exams for years.

"There is going to be a big shift back to paper-based tests," said Bonnie MacKellar, a computer science professor at St. John’s University in New York City. "I hear colleagues in humanities courses saying the same thing: It’s back to the blue books."

College students surveyed by College Rover earlier this year reported that 36% of their professors threatened to fail them if they were caught using AI for coursework. Some 29% of students surveyed said their college has issued guidance on AI. The majority of students, 60%, said they don’t believe their school should outright ban AI technologies.

The study from the survey found that further found that 41% of college students use ChatGPT a few times a week, while 10% of students use the platform once a day and 9% multiple times a day.

Fox News' Emma Colton and The Associated Press contributed to this report.