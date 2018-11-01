Dias Kadyrbayev, friend of Boston Marathon bomber, deported to Kazakhstan

A 24-year-old man who was convicted in June 2015 for concealing criminal evidence for his college friend, Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was deported to his native Kazakhstan, federal immigration officials announced Thursday.

Dias Muratovich Kadyrbayev was removed on Oct. 23. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said to Fox News in a statement: "Kadyrbayev departed the U.S. by commercial air on Oct. 23 and was released from ICE custody on Oct. 24 at the Almaty International Airport, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, without incident."

Kadyrbayev was sentenced to prison in 2015 for removing items from Tsarnaev’s dorm room at the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth, after recognizing Tsarnaev in photos released by the FBI days after the 2013 bombing.

The suspect was sentenced to six years behind bars, but was transferred to ICE custody back in August.

"Kadyrbayev’s crimes are considered aggravated felonies under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA)," ICE said in a statement. "Under federal law, aliens convicted of an aggravated felony are subject to removal and barred from returning to the United States."

Prosecutors have said there was no evidence he knew about the bombing in advance.

Three people died after bombs exploded at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in April 2013, and more than 260 were injured in the bombing. Subsequently two police officers were later killed in the manhunt for Tsarnaev and his brother Tamerlan, who died in a confrontation with police in Watertown days after the bombing.

Tsarnaev is on death row.

