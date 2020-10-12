College biology quiz refers to Trump as 'eugenicist': report

A biology professor at Gettysburg College referred to President Trump as a 'eugenicist' on a quiz administered to students, according to a screenshot obtained by Young America’s Foundation through its Campus Bias Tip Line.

YAF's Kara Zupkus said the submission came from a student in adjunct professor Betty Furster's introductory biology class, who chose to remain anonymous out of "fear of retribution."

Students were given a multiple choice question which read “Trump is a ____?”.

If students clicked on “eugenicist” as their answer, they were given a point and provided an explanation that defined the term as “the ‘science’ of human improvement through better breeding."

"It was discredited in 1939 but Trump thinks he’s smart because his uncle was an MIT professor and healthy because he has good genes – we don’t know if he’s healthy, they haven’t released the results of his last check-up,” the explanation adds. "He's orange."

Zupkus noted the question about the president was the only political question on the quiz, with the remaining four questions covering biology concepts such as pleiotropy, heritability, and twins.

Both Furster and a spokesperson for Gettysburg College did not immediately return FOX News' requests for comment.