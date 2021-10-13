Expand / Collapse search
Colder weather forecast in regions across US as Hurricane Pamela brings flooding threats

Storms will begin to wind down

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
The severe storms that brought large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes across the Central Plains will start to wind down on Wednesday.  

Tornadoes across the Central Plains

Tornadoes across the Central Plains (Credit: Fox News)

Colder air will settle in behind the system. 

Forecast temperatures for the Central Plains

Forecast temperatures for the Central Plains (Credit: Fox News)

Winter storm warnings, along with some blizzard warnings and winter weather advisories, remain in effect from the Wasatch to the Rocky Mountains, as heavy snow and blowing snow continues.

High wind warnings, wind advisories, freeze warnings and frost advisories are also posted from the Great Basin to the Four Corners and Rockies.  

Hurricane Pamela

Hurricane Pamela (Credit: Fox News)

Texas flood advisories

Texas flood advisories (Credit: Fox News)

In the East Pacific, Hurricane Pamela will bring heavy rain into Texas through Thursday, in addition to the threat of flooding to San Antonio, Austin and Dallas, where flood watches and warnings will be in effect.

