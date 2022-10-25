Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Cold weather brings storm risk to Tennessee, Mississippi valleys

East to experience above-average temperatures; West to see rain, mountain snow

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Humpback whale backflips during rescue off coast of Canada Video

Humpback whale backflips during rescue off coast of Canada

A humpback whale caught in a fishing rope off the western coast of Canada stunned rescuers when it pulled off a magnificent maneuver to free itself. Credit: DFO MM Response

A cold front pushing across the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys will bring the risk of strong-to-severe thunderstorms.  

STORM ROSLYN IN MEXICO HAS KILLED AT LEAST 3 PEOPLE

The threat of storms in the Mississippi, Tennessee Valleys

The threat of storms in the Mississippi, Tennessee Valleys (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes will be possible.  

The rain forecast in the Southeast

The rain forecast in the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

Ahead of the front, warmer-than-average temperatures continue across the East.  

A parade of storms in the Pacific Northwest

A parade of storms in the Pacific Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A parade of storm systems moving in from the Pacific will bring several rounds of rain and mountain snow for the Cascades and Rockies. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."