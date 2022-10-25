Cold weather brings storm risk to Tennessee, Mississippi valleys

A cold front pushing across the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys will bring the risk of strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

STORM ROSLYN IN MEXICO HAS KILLED AT LEAST 3 PEOPLE

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Ahead of the front, warmer-than-average temperatures continue across the East.

A parade of storm systems moving in from the Pacific will bring several rounds of rain and mountain snow for the Cascades and Rockies.