Cold weather brings storm risk to Tennessee, Mississippi valleys
East to experience above-average temperatures; West to see rain, mountain snow
A cold front pushing across the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys will bring the risk of strong-to-severe thunderstorms.
STORM ROSLYN IN MEXICO HAS KILLED AT LEAST 3 PEOPLE
Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes will be possible.
Ahead of the front, warmer-than-average temperatures continue across the East.
A parade of storm systems moving in from the Pacific will bring several rounds of rain and mountain snow for the Cascades and Rockies.