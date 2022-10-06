Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Cold front brings wet weather across the country

The Plains, Midwest could see thunderstorms

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A powerful cold front is plunging southward across the eastern and central U.S., dropping temperatures and bringing the first freeze of the year, including some flurries. 

HURRICANE POLITICS: THE PERIL IS CATEGORY 5

A cold front across the U.S. on Saturday

A cold front across the U.S. on Saturday (Credit: Fox News)

Showers and thunderstorms could accompany the front as it spreads over the northern Plains and Midwest.  

Florida forecast high temperatures on Thursday

Florida forecast high temperatures on Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

Unsettled weather continues for the Southwest and the southern Rockies, while the Northeast enjoys a much drier and milder day following several days of rain and breezy conditions. 

The chance of development in the Tropics

The chance of development in the Tropics (Credit: Fox News)

We’re watching the tropics, but the U.S. is in the clear for now.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."