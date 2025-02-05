Coast Guard using ship, helicopter to search for missing crew member in Eastern Pacific Ocean

The US Coast Guard rescued eight boaters whose vessel began taking on water 40 miles off Galveston, Texas. CREDIT: United States Coast Guard
The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for a Coast Guard member who was reported "unaccounted for" aboard the CGC Waesche while operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
The CGC Waesche, attached helicopter and small unmanned aircraft systems are currently conducting search patterns in the area, according to LCDR Jeannie Shaye, public affairs officer for the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area.
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL-751) and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour (WPC-1129) conduct a towing evolution on December 7, 2024. Waesche makes its approach to pass the tow line over to Forrest Rednour to initiate the tow. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by ET2 Thomas Gaeckle)
Additional Coast Guard and interagency search assets are being employed in the effort, according to Shaye.
Coast Guard officials said the specific locations of the search efforts cannot be disclosed due to operational security considerations.
Captain Tyson Scofield, Commanding Officer of USCGC Waesche, pays tribute to Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis 'Obie' Obendorf, a Boatswain’s Mate who served on Waesche in 2013. BM3 Obendorf’s memorial ceremony set aside time for the crew to remember and celebrate the beloved crew member who sacrificed his life serving others. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by LTJG Julia VanLuven)
It is unclear when the service member went missing.
They have not been pubically identified by military officials.
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL-751) and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour (WPC-1129) conduct a towing and Astern Fueling At Sea (AFAS) evolution on December 7, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by LTJG Julia VanLuven)
The Waesche, a legend-class national security cutter commissioned in 2010, is homeported in Alameda, California, according to the Coast Guard's website.
National security cutters are designed to support global operations and missions, and can hold a crew of up to 170, according to the branch.
Crew members assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751) in the memorial cordon salute their fallen shipmate, Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis 'Obie' Obendorf, a Boatswain’s Mate who served on Waesche in 2013. BM3 Obendorf’s memorial ceremony set aside time for the crew to remember and celebrate the beloved crew member who sacrificed his life serving others. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by LTJG Julia VanLuven)
Posts on the vessel's Facebook page show the crew partaking in a number of military and holiday-related activities.
The ship is 418-feet long, 54-feet wide, has a top speed in excess of 28 knots and a range of 12,000 nautical miles, according to the Coast Guard.
