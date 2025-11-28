American cruise ship passenger goes missing on island tour

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An American woman was reported missing after failing to return to a Holland America cruise ship on Nov. 20 in Marigot, Saint Martin.

The Caribbean island's Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is seeking assistance in locating Ann Evans, 55, a missing passenger.

Evans failed to return to the Rotterdam cruise ship in Port St. Maarten after disembarking a bus in Marigot during an organized island tour, according to authorities.

"During the tour, Ms. Evans disembarked the bus in Marigot, French Saint Martin," the police force said, "but did not return to the bus or to the cruise vessel."

Law enforcement on both the French and Dutch sides of the island has been alerted to Evans’ disappearance.

KPSM believes that a female matching the description of Evans used her passport to check into a hotel on the French side of the island. She has also been seen in the area around the hotel, according to a local news outlet.

A similar case occurred in September when a 47-year-old American woman left a cruise ship while docked in Bonaire and never returned. She remains missing.

Not all missing-person cases are resolved, and some end without a definitive explanation.

It is unconfirmed whether Evans is in any danger or wants to be left alone. Evans' current status is unknown.

KPSM is asking for the public's help in locating Evans.