Missing Persons

American cruise ship passenger goes missing on island tour

Police asking for assistance to find Ann Evans, who failed to return to Rotterdam cruise ship after disembarking in Saint Martin

Mitch Picasso
An American woman was reported missing after failing to return to a Holland America cruise ship on Nov. 20 in Marigot, Saint Martin.

The Caribbean island's Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is seeking assistance in locating Ann Evans, 55, a missing passenger. 

Evans failed to return to the Rotterdam cruise ship in Port St. Maarten after disembarking a bus in Marigot during an organized island tour, according to authorities.

"During the tour, Ms. Evans disembarked the bus in Marigot, French Saint Martin," the police force said, "but did not return to the bus or to the cruise vessel."

Photo of a Rotterdam cruise ship.

Law enforcement on both sides of Saint Martin continues to investigate Evans’ disappearance. (Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Law enforcement on both the French and Dutch sides of the island has been alerted to Evans’ disappearance.

KPSM believes that a female matching the description of Evans used her passport to check into a hotel on the French side of the island. She has also been seen in the area around the hotel, according to a local news outlet.

Authorities say Ana Evans left a cruise ship in Marigot on Nov. 20 and never came back to the vessel.

A similar case occurred in September when a 47-year-old American woman left a cruise ship while docked in Bonaire and never returned. She remains missing.

Not all missing-person cases are resolved, and some end without a definitive explanation.

Photo of a Rotterdam cruise ship at sea.

KPSM is asking the public for help as the search for Ana Evans remains underway. (LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

It is unconfirmed whether Evans is in any danger or wants to be left alone. Evans' current status is unknown.

KPSM is asking for the public's help in locating Evans.

Mitch Picasso is a Fox News digital production assistant. You can reach him at @mitch_picasso on Twitter.
