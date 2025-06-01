Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut

Coast Guard rescues 2 after small plane declares emergency, crashes near Connecticut airport

Piper PA-32 crashes into Long Island Sound, south of Tweed New Haven Airport

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Sandy Ibrahim Fox News
Published
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from the water after a small plane crashed Sunday into an island near Branford, Connecticut.

A Piper PA-32 carrying two people crashed into Long Island Sound, south of Tweed New Haven Airport, just before 10:30 a.m., after declaring an emergency while in communication with New York Air Traffic Control, according to statements from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airport officials.

The aircraft was traveling from the Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Bridgeport to an unspecified destination, according to officials.

Tweed New Haven Airport in Connecticut

The small plane crashed near Tweed New Haven Airport in Connecticut. (Google Maps)

It was about eight miles from Tweed New Haven Airport when it was redirected there for an emergency landing.

The airport's control tower and ground personnel "immediately activated" its emergency response protocols and notified relevant authorities, but a short time later the plane was reported down in the water, according to airport officials.

Man wearing vest that reads "UNITED STATES COAST GUARD"

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a plane crash on Sunday. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

The U.S. Coast Guard said its crews rescued the two people on board, who were both in stable condition.

They were taken to the Stony Creek Pier for EMS support, and later brought to a local hospital for evaluation of injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a statement from the Branford Police Department.

"We are deeply relieved that both individuals were safely recovered and extend our sincere gratitude to all federal, state, and local responders for their swift and coordinated response," the airport wrote in a statement posted to X.

FAA records show the plane was registered to an owner from Newtown, Connecticut.

The names of the owner and the occupants have not yet been released.

The FAA is investigating.

