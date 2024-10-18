Expand / Collapse search
Coast Guard helps rescue Hawaii 17-year-old who spent 'nearly 12 hours treading water and clinging to kayak'

Good Samaritan hoists teen onto his boat after he spent the night in the Pacific Ocean

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Aerial video shows good Samaritans pull missing teen from water off Hawaii Video

Aerial video shows good Samaritans pull missing teen from water off Hawaii

A 17-year-old from Hawaii was rescued after spending more than a day floating in the ocean with his paddle board when an off-duty lifeguard spotted him while boating after dark Thursday. (Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard /TMX)

A 17-year-old Hawaii student who became separated from his high school paddling group and spent "nearly 12 hours treading water and clinging to his kayak" has been rescued with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard. 

Authorities have released video showing the moment the student, identified by media outlets as Kahiau Kawai, was pulled out of the waters of the Pacific Ocean early Thursday morning. 

"Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders were notified by Honolulu Fire Department personnel at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday that a 17-year-old boy had gotten separated from his high school paddling team approximately one-half mile south of Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort. The teenager had reportedly capsized on a 20-foot surf ski and was not wearing a life jacket," the Coast Guard said in a statement. 

"Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an urgent maritime information broadcast, launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and HC-130 Hercules airplane crews from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, and launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Honolulu to search for the missing teen," it added. 

Hawaii kayaker rescue

Footage released by the U.S. Coast Guard shows the 17-year-old clinging to a kayak on Thursday morning just prior to his rescue. (Coast Guard District 14)

The Coast Guard says the teenager was spotted around 4 a.m. Thursday and "a good Samaritan, an off-duty lifeguard with the Honolulu Ocean Safety Department, rescued the boy from the water." 

"I think he was in total shock because he wasn’t emotional at all. I was actually crying my guts off because he was okay," that individual, Noland Keaulana, was quoted by KHON2 as saying. "He said I’m worried about my mom because she probably misses me." 

Hawaii student, 17, is rescued from floating kayak

The kayak is seen floating in the water after the student, identified in media reports as Kahiau Kawai, was pulled from the water. (Coast Guard District 14)

Officials say Kawai was treated for injuries and hypothermia from being in the water. 

"The teenager had spent nearly 12 hours treading water and clinging to his kayak and [is] in serious but stable condition," U.S. Coast Guard Pacific said, describing the operation as an "amazing rescue."

Kawai’s parents released a statement thanking "the State, City & County, and Federal agency rescue teams, who worked tirelessly through the night to search for our son, Kahiau," according to KHON2. 

Search for missing kayaker off Hawaii coast

The student spent nearly 12 hours in the waters off Hawaii's coast until he was rescued. (Coast Guard District 14)

"Kahiau, who could see rescue teams looking for him, was strong, resilient and brave for 11.5 hours in the dark, and is grateful to be back with his family and friends," the statement reportedly added. "Mahalo to the doctors and nurses caring for him. And lastly, thank you to everyone who prayed and BELIEVED God for and with us for his safe return." 

