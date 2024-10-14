Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coast Guard

Coast Guard hoists ill man from cruise ship nearly 170 miles from California coast

It was first rescue to be conducted by the newly established Coast Guard Air Station Ventura

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
I'm 'The Cruise Guy' and here's why travelers are cruising now more than ever Video

I'm 'The Cruise Guy' and here's why travelers are cruising now more than ever

Stewart Chiron, a Miami-based cruise industry expert known as "The Cruise Guy," tells Fox News Digital the reasons why cruise passengers are sailing now, more than any other time in history.

A passenger on a cruise ship nearly 170 miles off the coast of Los Angeles was medevaced from the vessel on Sunday after experiencing severe abdominal pain, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

At about 1 a.m. on Saturday, the Coast Guard District Eleven Command Center received a request for medevac from the Princess Cruises-operated Grand Princess ship, for a 63-year-old man who was experiencing severe abdominal pain.

When the call was received, the cruise ship was located over 1,000 miles off the coast of San Diego.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard told Fox News Digital the Jayhawk helicopter does not have the range to be able to conduct a rescue that far away from the coast.

FLORIDA DEPUTIES RESCUE BOY FLOATING ON PIECE OF FENCE IN FLOODWATERS

coast-guard-cruise-ship-rescue-3

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cruise ship nearly 170 miles from the coast of California on Sunday. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Southwest)

Because of the distance from shore, the Coast Guard put the cruise ship on a communications schedule, where cruise ship staff and the Coast Guard communicated every four hours until the ship was within range for a Jayhawk helicopter crew to conduct a rescue.

At 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, more than 36 hours from the initial call, the Jayhawk aircrew was able to hoist the man experiencing abdominal pains from the Grand Princess ship.

COAST GUARD VIDEO SHOWS HELICOPTER CREW RESCUE MAN FLOATING ON A COLLER 30 MILES OFF FLORIDA COAST AFTER STORM

coast-guard-cruise-ship-rescue-1

The U.S. Coast Guard said the ill cruise ship passenger was experiencing abdominal pain. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Southwest)

During the rescue, a Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento C-27 Spartan aircrew provided overflight support.

Once the Jayhawk returned to shore, the man was seen walking with assistance to an ambulance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The rescue was the first to be conducted by the newly established Coast Guard Air Station Ventura, according to a press release.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.