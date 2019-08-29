Coast Guard nets 3 arrests, 3,000 pounds of cocaine in anti-smuggling operation in Pacific

Newly released video shows U.S. Coast Guard personnel busting up an alleged drug-smuggling operation in international waters of the Pacific Ocean last month.

The operation resulted in the seizure of an estimated 3,000 pounds of cocaine and the arrests of three suspects, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

The footage was recorded July 16 as a team aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward pursued the suspects’ vessel.

As the Coast Guard crew pulls up alongside the boat, crew members draw guns on the suspects and order them to put their hands up, the video shows.

On Aug. 22, the same Coast Guard crew recovered bales of cocaine that were found drifting in international waters. The amount was unclear, according to the Defense Department.

The Coast Guard crew represented District 11, which covers California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah.

Previously, the Coast Guard announced the seizure of some $350 million in cocaine, representing some 26,000 pounds of the drug, following a weeks-long operation.

Another operation on July 11 netted 40,000 pounds of cocaine from 14 interdictions, officials said.