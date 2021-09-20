Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio
Published

Cleveland mayor’s grandson fatally shot, report says

No arrests have been made in the shooting, reports say

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s 24-year grandson was fatally shot Sunday in the city, according to the Cleveland Plains Dealer, citing law enforcement sources.

The paper reported that Jackson was with other city officials at the scene of the shooting in the city’s Kinsman neighborhood. The shooting victim was identified as Frank Q. Jackson, 24. The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News seeking comment.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The paper reported that no arrests have been made and there are several agencies at the scene of the shooting. 

"The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting death of 24 year old Frank Q. Jackson which occurred today at the location of Sidaway & E. 70th St. at approx 9pm," police tweeted. "Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call 216-623-5464."

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money