South Carolina
Published

Clemson student, 20, falls off house roof to his death, report says

Samuel Chamberlain
By Samuel Chamberlain | Fox News
Police in Clemson, S.C., are investigating the death of a Clemson University student who fell off the roof of a house early Sunday, local media reported.

Clemson City Police Chief Jimmy Dixon told the Greenville News that officers responded to an address on Old Greenville Highway shortly after midnight, where they found 20-year-old Thomas Heard Few lying on the ground. Few was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police found Thomas Few outside this house in Clemson

Police found Thomas Few outside this house in Clemson (Google Street View)

Dixon told the paper that police did not suspect foul play but were investigating due to Few's age and the possibility that alcohol was a factor in the fall.

The News reported that Few was studying construction science and management at Clemson and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity.

The Pickens County Coroner's Office said that an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

