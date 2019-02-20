LDS missionary from Utah, 18, dies in Dominican Republic after falling off apartment building roof

A missionary from Utah died Wednesday after he fell off an apartment building roof in the Dominican Republic, the church said.

Brennan Conrad, an 18-year-old missionary from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was pronounced dead Wednesday morning in the Dominican Republic, where he had been serving since August, FOX13 reported.

“Our deepest condolences go out to his family,” LDS Church said in a statement. “We pray they will be comforted as they deal with this tragedy and mourn Elder Conrad’s passing.”

Conrad, who was from Hyde Park, Utah, was assigned to the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo East Mission.

It’s unclear what caused Conrad to fall off the apartment building roof.