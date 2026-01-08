National security experts sound alarm over CCP-linked land ownership near US military bases: 'Unthinkable'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National security experts are sounding the alarm over a report that the Chinese Communist Party’s reach inside the United States could include two golf courses located right on the doorstep of one of the country's most critical military bases.

News this week that a Chinese intelligence officer is the owner of two golf courses on both sides of Louisiana’s Barksdale Air Force Base, which controls aspects of the U.S. nuclear trial, raised concerns from several China experts who spoke to Fox News Digital. The Daily Caller was the first to report the story.

Josh Hodges, U.S. commissioner for the U.S.–China Economic and Security Review Commission, told Fox News Digital the case underscores longstanding vulnerabilities the federal government has failed to address.

"This investigation is yet another wake-up call," Hodges said. "The CCP operates by buying proximity, embedding influence and exploiting blind spots near our most sensitive military installations, while simultaneously embedding in critical infrastructure like America’s power grid.

"The USCC's November 2025 report identified these types of risks clearly, including the persistent threat from operations like Volt Typhoon pre-positioning assets for potential sabotage. It is long past due for the U.S. to revamp our counterintelligence efforts and take steps to address these vulnerabilities within our borders."

The report states that the golf courses are owned by Eugene Ji, a Chinese-American businessman who has held multiple positions in the Chinese government, adding they were bought with the purpose of a "networking opportunity for Chinese and American business people."

Ji has served as an official with the United Front Work Department (UFWD), an arm of the Chinese Communist Party that helps coordinate information campaigns that Republicans in Congress have worked to sanction, calling it a "disinformation network."

Michael Lucci, founder and CEO of State Armor, told Fox News Digital that Louisiana is one of the top states when it comes to combating possible malign influence from the CCP but that more needs to be done to ensure sensitive military installations aren’t compromised.

"Louisiana state lawmakers are national leaders in countering Communist China, and today’s blockbuster investigation makes crystal clear that their mission-critical work must continue," Lucci said.

"A Chinese intelligence official with huge property purchases next to Barksdale Air Force Base is proof positive that Chinese land acquisitions are strategic and malicious. This is no coincidence. It reflects a deliberate CCP strategy to pre-position near America’s most sensitive military and critical infrastructure assets to exploit for intelligence today and sabotage in the event of a future conflict."

Lucci warned that failure to act decisively could leave the U.S. exposed during a future confrontation with China.

"States must act quickly, and Louisiana must continue to lead, by not only banning Communist China from owning assets near military installations and critical infrastructure, but also by ejecting blatant security threats that threaten national security."

Former Trump administration official Joe Grogan, co-founder and president of Public Policy Solutions, told Fox News Digital the issue should not be confused with free market investment.

"It is unthinkable that agents of communist China could be allowed to take possession of property so close to one of our nation's most vital strategic assets," Grogan said. "We can't confuse this insidious incursion with free enterprise. Make no mistake, land purchases by Chinese nationals near our military infrastructure present a clear and present danger."

Grogan called for stronger coordination between Washington and state governments to close gaps that hostile foreign actors can exploit.

"The need for greater cooperation between federal and state agencies to confront threats like these could not be more clear," he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the golf properties for comment.