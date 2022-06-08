New York City teen struck by stray bullet while in her family's dining room

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 15-year-old girl was struck in the shin by a stray bullet shortly before midnight on Tuesday evening when a shooting erupted across the street from her family's home in Queens.

The teen was transported to a local hospital and her father told reporters outside of his home on Wednesday that she was in "very good condition."

The NYPD said a few bullets hit the family's front door and one flew through the front window after one or more people started firing guns nearby around 11:06 p.m.

No arrests have been made but NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell wrote on Twitter that every "resource is being utilized to find those responsible for the shooting."

The girl left a note on the bullet-riddled front door of her family's home.

"Hey besties, girl who got shot here! I have no comment," the note read, according to the New York Post. "Come back after the Regents for a statement."

Last month, an 11-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet in the Bronx. Police arrested a 15-year-old boy in her death.

In January, a baby was struck in the face by a stray bullet while in her mother's car in the Bronx and survived.

While overall crime is up 38.4% in New York City this year, shooting incidents are down 9.6% and shooting victims are down 7.1% this year compared to the same time frame in 2021, according to NYPD statistics.