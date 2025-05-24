Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Border security

Alleged human smugglers arrested in Texas after hiding migrants inside hollowed hay bales

A dozen migrants discovered in 'dangerously confined spaces' during routine traffic stop

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Military expert sounds alarm on human smugglers in suburban Florida town Video

Military expert sounds alarm on human smugglers in suburban Florida town

Fox News Digital spoke with Eric Brown, a retired Green Beret and the founder and CEO of Imperio Consulting, about the uptick in human smuggling interceptions in Coral Gables, Fla.

Suspected human smugglers were arrested this week while allegedly attempting to hide migrants inside modified hay bales, officials said.

Deputies conducting a routine traffic stop on a pickup pulling a hay trailer Tuesday near Flatonia, Texas, noticed that the bales inside the trailer had been hollowed out to create compartments, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said. 

After looking more closely, the deputies noticed there were people inside the bales in "dangerously confined spaces" below a metal framework and layers of hay.

"This method of concealment is not only deceptive but incredibly dangerous to human life," the sheriff’s office said in a release. "Smugglers continue to use increasingly creative and hazardous techniques to transport individuals across Texas highways."

SUSPECTED TREN DE ARAGUA MEMBER AMONG 5 ARRESTED IN HUMAN SMUGGLING BUST: TEXAS SHERIFF

Split of the hay bales on the trailer and a view of the inside

Alleged human smugglers were arrested this week after law enforcement officials say they attempted to hide migrants inside modified hay bales.  (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said deputies did a closer inspection after reaching out to the Border Patrol's Sector Intelligence Unit for assistance when inconsistencies emerged as they questioned the driver and passengers of the pickup. 

Twelve migrants were found hidden inside the hay bales. 

The driver, Delbert Flanders, 44, of Kansas, was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the accused coordinators of the operation — Adanaylo Lambert, 22, and Lency Delgado Fernandez, 25 — were taken into custody and face federal and state human smuggling charges. 

Hay bales on trailer

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said deputies did a closer inspection after reaching out to the Border Patrol's Sector Intelligence Unit for assistance when inconsistencies emerged while questioning the driver and passengers of the pickup.  (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

US STING SNARES ARMED FELON SMUGGLERS TIED TO FOREIGN PRISON GANG, CARTEL: POLICE

The migrants were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for processing. 

In a separate incident, two human smugglers were sentenced May 15 after a series of high-speed chases near the border. 

View inside hay bale

Twelve migrants were found hidden inside the hay bales.  (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A judge sentenced Juan Miguel Regalado to 66 months in prison, while Samuel Grajeda Jr. was previously sentenced to 30 months. 

Both must also serve three years of supervised release.