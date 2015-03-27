Child Returns Home From School to Find 3 Bodies

A child returning home from school found the bodies of a man and two women in Mississippi, and police are investigating the deaths as homicides.

D'Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne tells The Sun Herald that the bodies were found inside a home Wednesday. He said the three were alive when children who live in the home left for school that morning. Payne says one of the children returned home after school and found the bodies.

A coroner says the victims were found slain in two bedrooms inside the home. There appeared to have been a struggle. Autopsy results are pending. The victims' names have not been released.

D'Iberville is north of Biloxi, which sits along the Gulf Coast.