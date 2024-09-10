Expand / Collapse search
3-year-old boy found dead after falling into septic tank while playing outside: police

The child was playing with his brother and a neighbor at the time

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
A 3-year-old boy was found dead in a septic tank after playing in a backyard over the weekend, police say.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department told FOX 13 Seattle that the young child – who was a Lakewood, Washington, resident – was pronounced dead after being removed from the tank at around 3 p.m. on Monday. Authorities were alerted to the incident at around 2:20 p.m. that day.

Investigators believe that the boy was playing with his 4-year-old brother and six-year-old neighbor before he fell into a neighbor's septic tank. The child reportedly removed the tank's lid before falling in.

His brother quickly went inside to alert their grandmother, who then called the police.

Split image of septic tank, police office

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says that a child died after falling into a septic tank. (iStock / Google Maps)

"Detectives and forensic investigators were called to the scene to document the incident," Sgt. Darren Moss said in a statement.

Authorities told FOX 13 that an adult was "in and out of the house with them."

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department car

File photo of a Pierce County Sheriff’s Department vehicle. (Pierce County Sheriff’s Department via Facebook)

The Tacoma News Tribune reported that the tank was "similar to the size of a sewer manhole," measuring roughly three feet in diameter.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department for more information, but did not immediately hear back.

File image of a septic tank

File image of a septic tank. (iStock)

Authorities are actively investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.