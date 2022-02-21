Small child, 2 adults found shot to death inside Detroit home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detroit police are investigating a triple murder scene discovered on the city's west side Sunday. Investigators do not believe the victims were shot recently.



Officers responded to a call around 5 p.m. from a family member who went to check on the victims after not hearing from them in over a week.

Police said the family member found the back door kicked in, and two adult victims after entering the home. That person immediately called police, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

Officers who arrived at the scene not only found the two adults, but also a child with deadly gunshot wounds. The child was struck by gunfire multiple times, investigators said.

MICHIGAN DRIVER DELIBERATELY STRUCK, KILLED RETIREE SO HE COULD HAVE SEX WITH HER BODY, AUTHORITIES SAY



"Everybody here is devastated. The officers and everybody else," Detroit Police Chief James White said.



The adult victims, one man and one woman, are said to be in their late 20s or early 30s. The child victim is estimated to be between 4 and 7 years old, according to details revealed at a press conference at the scene.

MICHIGAN PROFESSOR WHO WORE SPACE HELMET IN PROFANITY-LACED VIDEO ASSIGNED OSAMA BIN LADEN NOBEL PRIZE PAPER



Neighbors told police the two adults and child all lived in the home together. The woman victim is believed to be the mother of the child victim.

"Every resource we have is going to be dedicated to pursuing and apprehending the person that murdered this baby and the people in this home," Chief White said.



"The victims were discovered within days of other shootings that had also injured children in the city," The Detroit News reported.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White told the newspaper "adult decisions, adult conflicts that spill over" are affecting children.

Anybody with information on the triple murder is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.