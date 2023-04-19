Chicago woman charged after dragging boyfriend with car, flipping vehicle in crash: police

A Chicago woman was arrested and faces several charges after a gas station confrontation caught on camera Sunday.

Kendra Y. Nance, 31, was identified as the woman driving a Ford SUV and began shouting racial and homophobic slurs at two other women who were nearby, igniting a dramatic confrontation around 3 p.m. in suburban Forest Park, according to FOX 32.

Nance was charged with criminal damage to property, aggravated assault using a deadly weapon, reckless conduct — driving while never issued a license, and reckless driving — leaving the scene.

Jae Mills recorded the incident with her cellphone, and said that objects were thrown before the incident escalated.

"They started throwing cups and bottles. I said it's about to escalate," Mills said.

One of the victims can be seen in the video throwing a bottle at the car being driven by Nance's boyfriend at the time, according to police.

The boyfriend exited the car with Nance getting into the driver's seat when things escalated.

Nance appears to drive the Ford SUV while dragging her boyfriend several feet, according to police.

After her boyfriend was dragged, Nance sped out of the parking lot where she then hit another car, forcing the Ford SUV to flip over.

Nance then gets out of the car through the driver's side window, which was broken from the crash, video shows.

The video shows Nance as well as her boyfriend fleeing the scene, but both were later taken into custody by Forest Park police.

Nance was previously charged with three misdemeanors, including charges of battery in 2017, 2018, and 2021.

A judge set bond at $200,000 for Nance with a stipulation of electronic monitoring.