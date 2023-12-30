Chicago woman booked for vandalizing buildings with antisemitic graffiti

A Chicago woman accused of vandalizing multiple buildings with antisemitic graffiti was arrested on Thursday, police say.

Mariana Lynch, 30, was charged with three felony counts of committing a hate crime and one felony count of committing a hate crime at a school.

The suspect was also charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to government property, and four misdemeanor counts of criminal defacement of property.

According to FOX 32 Chicago, the graffiti was antisemitic and located on various businesses. The station told Fox News Digital that it included a swastika.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Chicago Police Department said that they arrested Lynch shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.

"She was identified as the offender who, within an hour, defaced multiple businesses, an apartment building, and park property (24th District)," the statement read. "The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly."

Police say that there are no additional details about the incident at this time.

There has been an uptick in antisemitic crimes across the U.S. since the Israel-Hamas war began.

In Chicago, police investigated after antisemitic messages were left on parked vehicles on Wilson Avenue in November.