Chicago woman booked for vandalizing buildings with antisemitic graffiti

Chicago police say Lynch 'defaced multiple businesses, an apartment building, and park property'

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
A Chicago woman accused of vandalizing multiple buildings with antisemitic graffiti was arrested on Thursday, police say.

Mariana Lynch, 30, was charged with three felony counts of committing a hate crime and one felony count of committing a hate crime at a school.

The suspect was also charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to government property, and four misdemeanor counts of criminal defacement of property.

According to FOX 32 Chicago, the graffiti was antisemitic and located on various businesses. The station told Fox News Digital that it included a swastika.

CHICAGO MAYOR BRANDON JOHNSON CALLS FOR REPARATIONS FUNDING TO REDUCE VIOLENT CRIME

Mariana Lynch mugshot

Chicago resident Mariana Lynch, 30, was charged with seven felony counts and four misdemeanors after allegedly vandalizing buildings with antisemitic graffiti. (Chicago Police Department)

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Chicago Police Department said that they arrested Lynch shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday. 

"She was identified as the offender who, within an hour, defaced multiple businesses, an apartment building, and park property (24th District)," the statement read. "The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly." 

CHICAGO DEMOCRAT HAS ‘LOST PATIENCE’ WITH BIDEN AMID MIGRANT CRISIS: ‘LEFT US IN THE DITCH’

Exterior of Chicago businesses

According to FOX 32 Chicago, the graffiti was antisemitic and located on different businesses. (FOX 32 Chicago)

Police say that there are no additional details about the incident at this time.

There has been an uptick in antisemitic crimes across the U.S. since the Israel-Hamas war began. 

Close-up of Chicago business

Police said they arrested Lynch shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday. (FOX 32 Chicago)

In Chicago, police investigated after antisemitic messages were left on parked vehicles on Wilson Avenue in November.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.