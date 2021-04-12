Chicago weekend violence: 1 teen killed, 3 more wounded during shootings across Windy City

One teenager was fatally shot and at least three others were wounded during Chicago's weekend violence, which left two more people dead throughout the Windy City, police said Monday.

Four teenagers, ages 15, 15, 16 and 17, were wounded in three different shootings over the weekend, and the oldest victim did not survive, Chicago Police Department (CPD) statistics show.

CPD reported a total of 28 people were struck in 23 shooting incidents between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday. There were three murders during that time frame, police said.

The earliest shooting was reported shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Friday, when two boys, ages 16 and 17, and an 18-to-20-year-old man were sitting in a parked car around West 37th Street when a dark-colored Dodge Durango rolled up to their car and two men got out.

The pair began shootings at the parked car and struck all three victims. The 17-year-old suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest. The 16-year-old sustained a graze wound to his head and the oldest victim was shot in the chest.

All three were rushed to an area hospital, but the 17-year-old boy could not be saved.

Then, around 10:10 p.m. Friday in the area of South Trumbull Avenue and 28th Street. Police said a 15-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man were near the garage of their home when "an unidentified white four-door sedan" pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

The car then sped off. The teenager was struck four times in his arm and was in stable condition. The adult victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and was critically injured. Police are still looking for their attackers.

Two men, ages 34 and 48, were shot in separate incidents early Saturday morning. Soon after, around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the lower leg on the 2100 block of South Kostner Avenue, police said. No suspects are in custody for any of the Saturday morning shootings.

Five other adults who ranged in age from 22 to 47 were shot during the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday, police said.

Two women were standing outside on South Kirkland Avenue around 9:05 p.m. Saturday when someone opened fire. One of the woman, 28, was struck in the right leg and was expected to survive. The second victim, 29, was shot in the back and each arm and could not be saved.

Then, shortly after 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a man, 54, was shot nine times in the back while standing outside area of the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, official said.

Sunday’s other shooting victims range in age from 20 to 56 years old.

Meanwhile, CPD is reportedly preparing for potential unrest following the release of body camera footage in the police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported the department is preparing to extend personnel shifts to 12-hours-long and cancel days off ahead of any demonstrations related to Toledo’s police shooting death.

Toledo, who was in the seventh grade, was shot by police in the early morning hours of March 29 in Chicago’s West Side during what the Chicago Police Department called an "armed confrontation." One officer shot him in the chest and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Little Village neighborhood shortly before 3 a.m. on March 29 after the department’s ShotSpotter technology detected the sound of eight gun shots. When they arrived, Toledo and a 21-year-old man ran away. While chasing the teen, there was an "armed confrontation" during which the officer shot him once in the chest.

The 21-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Police said investigators recovered a gun near the shooting scene, but the department hasn’t said whether the teen fired it or was holding it during the chase. The officer was placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice in police shootings. But police haven’t released the name of the officer who shot the teen, which is typical for the department early on during such investigations.

Toledo’s family is reportedly expected to see the footage for the first time this week. Police or watchdog officials are expected to release the video to the public soon after.

