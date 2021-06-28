Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago train collision: 2 adults, child killed in crash

One of the passenger says the conductor blasted the horn

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities in Chicago responded Sunday evening to a train collision with a pickup truck on the city’s South Side that resulted in the deaths of three individuals inside the truck, including a child.

Fox 32 Chicago reported that the train was bound for LaSalle and had 41 passengers on board. None were injured but a Metra employee was hospitalized and listed in good condition.

3 KILLED, 62 INJURED IN SHOOTINGS ACROSS CHICAGO

Greg Smith one of the passengers, told the station that the conductor blasted the horn, but "unfortunately they just couldn’t beat it." NBC Chicago reported that the train could have been traveling at about 79 mph when the impact occurred.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fire officials told the Chicago Tribune that the three were pronounced dead at the scene. The paper reported that witnesses told officials that the crash scene that the driver of the truck tried to drive around the lowered gate.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money