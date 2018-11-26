Chicago terrorist suspect hopes to enter rare plea

A man who pleaded not guilty to charges he tried to detonate what he believed was a bomb in Chicago is hoping to change his plea, despite opposition from prosecutors.

Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman would have to accept 25-year-old Adel Daoud's Alford plea at a Monday hearing. It's a rare plea for a terrorism case. He wouldn't admit guilt but would concede evidence will lead to his conviction.

If she accepts it, Daoud would proceed to sentencing in several weeks.

Defense lawyers had said they intend to put "the FBI on trial" for entrapping Daoud. Prosecutors argue that accepting the plea lets those claims stand.

Prosecutors also oppose Daoud entering Alford pleas in separate indictments alleging he solicited an agent's murder and attacked an inmate who drew the Prophet Muhammad.