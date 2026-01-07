Chicago teacher disappears, husband pleads for help finding her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chicago special education teacher has disappeared, leaving her family fearful and desperate for answers.

Linda Brown, 53, was last seen on Saturday in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, police said.

Brown was heading to the Wicker Park area for an acupuncture appointment but never arrived, according to a missing person flyer the Chicago Teachers Union posted online.

Brown’s husband, Antwon Brown, told FOX32 Chicago that he and his wife watched a movie before going to bed early Friday night. When he woke up the next day, Brown was already gone.

"I'm broke down, I don't know what to do," he told the station. "I've done everything. I'm talking to people; we got people searching for her, I'm out of options. I don't know what to do."

Antwon Brown said that it was out of character for his wife not to show up to the scheduled acupuncture appointment.

"I woke up at 8:45 a.m. and she was gone," he said. "She took her purse and credit cards, but I'm thinking she was at acupuncture."

The family called police on Sunday after multiple calls and messages to Brown went unanswered.

Antwon Brown said Linda, a special education teacher at Robert Healy Elementary School in Bridgeport, has a history of mental health issues. He said this was the first time she has gone missing.

Police said Brown may be driving a blue Honda Civic with Illinois plates and that she may need medical attention.