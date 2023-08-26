Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Chicago teacher charged with attempted production of child porn after he was found with minor at Miami airport

Emilio Amado Vrdoljak was arrested after he was found in the airport with a 17-year-old Argentinian boy

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Chicago private school teacher was arrested and charged with attempted production of child pornography after authorities discovered him at Miami International Airport with a teenager.

Emilio Amado Vrdoljak was in the airport with a 17-year-old Argentinian boy on June 29 after a flight from Buenos Aires when he was stopped, court documents said, according to FOX 32.

The boy told investigators that Vrdoljak was his English teacher and that he was staying with Vrdoljak in the U.S. for two weeks as part of his studies. The boy said Vrdoljak asked him to sleep in the same bed while they were in Argentina, but that he refused.

TWO WOMEN INJURED IN ‘SHOOTING INCIDENT’ AT WHITE SOX BALLPARK DURING GAME

Miami International Airport

A Chicago private school teacher was arrested for the attempted production of child pornography after authorities discovered him at Miami International Airport with a teenager. (Getty)

Investigators searched Vrdoljak's phone and found sexual comments and photos had been sent to and from another boy who said he was 16 years old.

Vrdoljak told investigators he continued to communicate with the 16-year-old because he was "thinking with his butt."

ILLINOIS POLICE OFFICER WHO STOLE $15 SHIRT IN 2008 DECERTIFIED BY STATE, BARRED FROM WORKING AS A COP

officers arresting with handcuffs

Emilio Amado Vrdoljak was in the airport with a 17-year-old Argentinian boy on June 29 after a flight from Buenos Aires when he was stopped. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A judge ruled that Vrdoljak may leave his building five or six times a day to walk his dog, but has to otherwise remain in the building.

Vrdoljak said he teaches high school Spanish in Chicago but court documents did not reveal which school.