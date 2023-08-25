'Shooting incident' occurs at White Sox ballpark during game

A "shooting incident" occurred at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night during a game against the White Sox and Oakland Athletics in Chicago, police said.

Tom Ahern, the Chicago Police Department’s deputy director of news affairs and communications, said an investigation was ongoing. A press conference was initially scheduled after the game, but was canceled.

It’s unclear how many people, if any, were wounded in the "shooting incident." Photos shared to FOX 32 Chicago appeared to show blood on the ground inside the stadium where the incident is said to have taken place.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Videos posted to X, the company formerly known on Twitter, showed some panicked patrons running away from the stadium. Others were awaiting a Vanilla Ice concert at the end of the game. A message appeared on the video board suggesting "technical errors" were to blame for the cancelation.

"Due to technical issues, tonight’s postgame concert has been canceled," the message read in part. "We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding."

It was unclear how a weapon was able to get into the stadium in the first place. The ballpark doesn’t allow for any type of weapon to be brought into the facility.

"Weapons of any type, including pepper spray. It is illegal for anyone to enter or attempt to enter the ballpark with a firearm, regardless of permit," the ballpark rules state.

ROBERT SUÁREZ APPEALS 10-GAME STICKY STUFF SUSPENSION, SAYS HE WAS WEARING SUNSCREEN

Fans have to pass through metal detectors to enter the ballpark. A fan told FOX 32 Chicago he went through a metal detector to get into the stadium.

According to the box score on MLB.com, 21,906 people were counted as attendance.

The White Sox didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The shooting didn’t stop the game from carrying on.

The Athletics, who have already been eliminated from postseason contention, defeated the White Sox 12-4. Dylan Cease was tagged for nine runs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oakland won their fourth game in their last five. Chicago lost for the 10th time in 13 games.