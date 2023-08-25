Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Shooting incident' occurs at White Sox ballpark during game

The White Sox were taking on the Athletics

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
A "shooting incident" occurred at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night during a game against the White Sox and Oakland Athletics in Chicago, police said.

Tom Ahern, the Chicago Police Department’s deputy director of news affairs and communications, said an investigation was ongoing. A press conference was initially scheduled after the game, but was canceled.

It’s unclear how many people, if any, were wounded in the "shooting incident." Photos shared to FOX 32 Chicago appeared to show blood on the ground inside the stadium where the incident is said to have taken place.

Bloodied ground

The bloodied ground where the "shooting incident" at Guaranteed Rate Field occured. (FOX 32 Chicago)

Videos posted to X, the company formerly known on Twitter, showed some panicked patrons running away from the stadium. Others were awaiting a Vanilla Ice concert at the end of the game. A message appeared on the video board suggesting "technical errors" were to blame for the cancelation.

"Due to technical issues, tonight’s postgame concert has been canceled," the message read in part. "We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding." 

Guaranteed Rate Field cancelation

A message on the main scoreboard at Guaranteed Rate Field announces the cancellation of an 90s concert that was to feature Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, and Rob Base after a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics, Friday, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

It was unclear how a weapon was able to get into the stadium in the first place. The ballpark doesn’t allow for any type of weapon to be brought into the facility. 

"Weapons of any type, including pepper spray. It is illegal for anyone to enter or attempt to enter the ballpark with a firearm, regardless of permit," the ballpark rules state.

Guaranteed Rate Field bleachers

The bleachers were the shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field is said to have taken place. (FOX 32 Chicago)

Fans have to pass through metal detectors to enter the ballpark. A fan told FOX 32 Chicago he went through a metal detector to get into the stadium.

According to the box score on MLB.com, 21,906 people were counted as attendance.

The White Sox didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The shooting didn’t stop the game from carrying on.

The Athletics, who have already been eliminated from postseason contention, defeated the White Sox 12-4. Dylan Cease was tagged for nine runs.

Guaranteed Rate Field

A general exterior view prior to the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, April 3, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Matt Dirksen/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Oakland won their fourth game in their last five. Chicago lost for the 10th time in 13 games.

