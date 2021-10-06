Crime creeps into Chicago suburbs as groups of thieves rob Bloomingdale's, Louis Vuitton

Chicago's historic crime wave appears to be creeping into the suburbs as two high-end retailers were hit by groups of thieves this week.

Fox 32 Chicago reported that seven to eight men stole several purses from a Bloomingdale's store in the Westfield Old Orchard mall in Skokie, located roughly 15 miles north of Chicago.

Cellphone footage captured the incident, showing hooded individuals sprinting towards the exit with the merchandise. They were gone by the time police arrived.

No one is in custody and the incident is still under investigation, according to local police.

On Tuesday evening, another store was struck, this time at a Louis Vuitton in the upscale Northbrook Court mall in Northbrook, located just ten miles north of Skokie.

The incident was also captured by cellphone video, showing at least eight individuals running out of the store with purses and what appears to be a mall security official trailing behind.

It is unknown whether any of the thieves behind the Bloomingdale's robbery were also behind the Louis Vuitton incident.

The two incidents follow last week's robbery of an Ulta Beauty store in Norridge, located about 15 miles northwest of Chicago.

The video shows at least three culprits wearing masks as they stuff beauty products into black bags.

A man filming the heist on his phone is clearly shocked at the scene unfolding before him.

Other customers can be seen milling about in the background not interfering with the robbery underway. A high-pitched security alarm can be heard overhead.

"At Ulta Beauty, the safety of our associates and guests is our highest priority," Eileen Ziesemer, vice president of public relations for Ulta, told Fox News. "We are aware of the criminal activity at our Norridge store over the weekend and are fully cooperating with local police as they conduct the investigation."