Chicago Public Schools CEO becomes latest of several top officials to resign

The head of Chicago Public Schools (CPS) said in a letter Monday that she wouldn't renew her contract, which expires at the end of June.

"While I feel there is still more work to be done in CPS, I also believe it is time to pass the torch to new leadership for the next chapter," said CPS chief executive officer Janice Jackson.

Prior to Monday's letter, the district's second-highest-ranking administrator, LaTanya McDade, said she would leave at the end of the school year. According to The Chicago Tribune, CPS chief operating officer Arnie Rivera is resigning as well, meaning three of its top officials are departing.

Jackson's announcement came amid tumult over school closures and teacher union negotiations. Jackson oversaw schools during an 11-day teachers strike in 2019 and numerous fights with the Chicago Teachers Union this year over reopening plans following coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

"My tenure has not been without adversity," Jackson said in a letter addressed to "CPS Family." "However, from day one, I committed to own and face all of our district's challenges head on. I thank each of you who played a role in helping us navigate those challenges by showing up daily with unwavering commitment to Chicago's children."

"Despite a disruptive year, CPS is emerging stronger than ever ... As I close out the next few months in CPS, our collective focus will be on ensuring a successful and safe reopening of schools full time in the fall."

She went on to say that she delivered on her promise to "lead with integrity, courage, and excellence while bringing much needed stability to the district."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.