Chicago police shoot man who allegedly walked into station, ranted 'anti-police sentiment': officials

Chicago police say the suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was shot by officers at the station

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Chicago police say a man walked into a police station on Wednesday with a gun and began shouting "anti-police sentiment" while pointing the gun at officers before being shot.

The man entered the Ogden District station at 12:52 p.m., according to Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown, adding that the man walked into the police station with a gun inside of a plastic bag wrapped around his hand.

Brown said the suspect pointed a gun at officers who were working at the front desk.

"One of the officers immediately sees what appears to be a barrel of a gun protruding from the wrapped plastic bag that the offender is holding in his hand," Brown said. "The offender shouts and rants anti-police sentiment and then begins pointing the guns at the officers that are working the front desk in the lobby. As this occurs, officers draw their weapons, [and] fire their weapons."

CHICAGO POLICE SHOOT INTRUDER BREAKING INTO STATION THROUGH FIRE ESCAPE, ALLEGEDLY POINTING GUN AT COPS

Gun recovered after a man walked into a Chicago police station and pointed it at officers working at the front desk.

Gun recovered after a man walked into a Chicago police station and pointed it at officers working at the front desk. (Tom Ahern/Chicago Police Dept.)

After being shot by police officers, the suspect was wounded in the arm and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect has not yet been identified, and police said he is not being very cooperative. Brown said he believes three officers fired their weapons.

CHICAGO ACTIVISTS PATROLLING PUBLIC TRANSIT AFTER VIOLENT TRAIN ROBBERY: REPORT

Chicago police say an armed man walked into a station on Wednesday with a gun and began shouting "anti-police sentiment" while pointing the gun at officers before being shot.

Chicago police say an armed man walked into a station on Wednesday with a gun and began shouting "anti-police sentiment" while pointing the gun at officers before being shot. (FOX 32 and Tom Ahern)

According to FOX 32, no police officers were injured. The police officers who fired their weapons in the incident are being placed on routine administrative duties for the next 30 days.

The shooting comes just over a week after an individual used a fire escape to enter the Chicago Police Department's Homan Square facility on Oct. 26. The person picked up a gun and pointed it at police officers in the building, according to officials.

A Chicago Police patch displaying the department's logo.

A Chicago Police patch displaying the department's logo. (Chicago Police Department)

The suspect in the Homan Square facility incident was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fox News' Louis Casiano and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.