Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Chicago police shoot intruder breaking into station through fire escape, allegedly pointing gun at cops

Chicago police officer, second person hospitalized after Homan Square facility incident

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace , Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect was shot Monday by Chicago Police at the department's Homan Square facility after using a fire escape to get into the building and grabbing a firearm and pointing it at officers, officials said.  

The shots were fired on the building's fifth floor, where officers were conducting training, police Superintendent David Brown said. The suspect initially came to the facility to pick up some personal property and was told to go through another entrance. 

He re-entered the building, which houses the police department's Evidence and Recovered property section, through a fire escape he managed to pull down and climb five floors before entering through an open door. Once inside, the suspect found at least two guns on a table, Brown said. 

He aimed it at officers and was shot. 

CHICAGO ACTIVISTS PATROLLING PUBLIC TRANSIT AFTER VIOLENT TRAIN ROBBERY: REPORT

  • Chicago police shooting
    Image 1 of 3

    A suspect was shot at the Chicago Police Department's Homan Square facility on Monday by officers after climbing a fire escape to get inside and pointing a weapon at them, officials said.  (Fox Chicago)

  • Chicago shooting at police building
    Image 2 of 3

    Chicago police surround the Homan Square facility after officers shot a suspect who allegedly pointed weapon at them in the building.  (Fox Chicago )

  • Chicago police facility shooting involving suspect
    Image 3 of 3

    The Chicago Police Department's Homan Square building.  (Fox Chicago )

Brown declined to disclose where the alleged offender was struck or how many shots were fired. He said it was not clear if the weapons had live rounds.

He noted the suspect has previous arrests for drugs and car burglaries

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No officers were shot, but one injured his ankle and was taken to a hospital. 

Investigators were not yet sure if the unidentified suspect was at the facility to actually pick up any property.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Homan Square compound houses the police department’s Evidence and Recovered Property Section and also serves as a hub for undercover operations and the counterterrorism bureau, Fox Chicago reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 