Chicago police shoot intruder breaking into station through fire escape, allegedly pointing gun at cops

A suspect was shot Monday by Chicago Police at the department's Homan Square facility after using a fire escape to get into the building and grabbing a firearm and pointing it at officers, officials said.

The shots were fired on the building's fifth floor, where officers were conducting training, police Superintendent David Brown said. The suspect initially came to the facility to pick up some personal property and was told to go through another entrance.

He re-entered the building, which houses the police department's Evidence and Recovered property section, through a fire escape he managed to pull down and climb five floors before entering through an open door. Once inside, the suspect found at least two guns on a table, Brown said.

He aimed it at officers and was shot.

Brown declined to disclose where the alleged offender was struck or how many shots were fired. He said it was not clear if the weapons had live rounds.

He noted the suspect has previous arrests for drugs and car burglaries.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No officers were shot, but one injured his ankle and was taken to a hospital.

Investigators were not yet sure if the unidentified suspect was at the facility to actually pick up any property.

The Homan Square compound houses the police department’s Evidence and Recovered Property Section and also serves as a hub for undercover operations and the counterterrorism bureau, Fox Chicago reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.