Chicago activists patrolling public transit after violent train robbery: report

Chicago activists are reportedly volunteering to patrol Chicago public transit after a man was violently robbed on the Red Line train on Sunday.

The Chicago Police Department's transit branch released photos of two suspects accused of hitting a victim over the head with a bottle and robbing him on the train just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

A group of activists made plans to patrol the Red Line on Monday after the incident and have apparently been volunteering to patrol Chicago transit for months, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

"We are going to continue to do this, the untouchables until this is curbed because people are scared to go to work," Eric Lewis, a patrol volunteer, told the outlet. "It's crazy out here. As we are standing out here, anything could happen."

A video posted to social media over the weekend appears to show the Sunday robbery incident.

Chicago police are looking for one male suspect in his 20s or 30s and one female suspect in her 20s or 30s, according to a press release.

The male suspect was wearing a white, multi-colored shirt; purple hoodie; and black pants with a stripe on each leg. The female suspect was wearing a white, hooded; a multi-colored hoodie; and black, ribbed pants.

The activists are a group of crime-fighters in their 50s and 60s — some of whom are former military members or trained in martial arts, ABC 7 reported.