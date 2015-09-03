Chicago officials will reopen high school with new focus after protests disrupt city meetings

Chicago school officials say they'll open an arts-focused school in a neighborhood school once slated for closure. But protesters who have disrupted budget meetings vowed to continue a nearly three-week hunger strike over perceived racial disparities and other issues in the city's public education system.

Parents and activists have long opposed the phased-out closure of Walter H. Dyett High School in the historically black Bronzeville neighborhood.

School officials cited poor performance and declining enrollment in their decision, but later said they'd consider proposals to reopen including at a June hearing.

Last month activists began a hunger strike, urging their plan of a community partnership for a green technology school.

Schools CEO Forrest Claypool made the announcement Thursday before another budget hearing, saying the school will serve the neighborhood.