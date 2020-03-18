Chicago mayor suspends all debt collections due to coronavirus

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday she would be temporarily suspending the city's debt collection in an effort to provide financial relief and "breathing room" for constituents grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The move will halt the repayment of late fees and defaults on payment plans, including city tickets, utility bills, parking and other vehicular violations deemed a non-public safety infraction.

Additionally, no new interest will accumulate on currently existing debts, Lightfoot said.

“This is a common sense way that we can help mitigate the burdens and pressures many are feeling. We know that these practices disproportionately impact the residents that are most in need during this crisis,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “We realize that many of our residents are strapped for cash right now as the effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus has created difficult economic circumstances for those who are unable to work. We don’t want to further impact people who can’t afford to pay these penalties today."

The plan will remain in effect until April 30, and the mayor says the city will reevaluate the relief at that time.

Law firms and collection agencies will also cease collection efforts.

Lightfoot also added that she will be considering measures to alleviate the financial burden on small businesses who are suffering because of COVID-19.