Chicago man out on probation charged in violent home invasion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chicago man out on probation for domestic battery charges was arrested Saturday for breaking into a residence where his ex-girlfriend was visiting, prosecutors said.

Adam Stone, 24, was charged with home invasion causing injury and three counts of criminal damage to property – all felonies, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Police officers responded to a residential break-in at a home in Naperville – about 30 miles west of Chicago – around 4:12 a.m. on Saturday, the attorney’s office said.

The responding officers found several men holding down another man – later identified as Stone – outside the residence.

CHICAGO POLICE SEEK SUSPECT WHO PUSHED VICTIM OFF CTA PLATFORM

Investigators determined that Stone had broken into the residence because his ex-girlfriend was visiting. Once on the premise Stone broke a basement window and entered the home where he fought with the occupants and was forced outside, the attorney’s office said.

Stone also allegedly threw landscape bricks through the front window and two cars parked in front of the home, according to the attorney’s office.

At the time of these alleged offenses, Stone was out on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated domestic battery, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said.

"The fact that this crime was allegedly committed by an individual out on probation makes this breach of safety that much more concerning," Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said in a statement. "Thankfully, none of the victims were seriously injured during this incident.

DuPage Judge Leah Bendik granted the state’s motion to deny bail for Stone Sunday morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stone’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday in front of Judge Margaret O’Connell.