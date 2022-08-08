Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago man out on probation charged in violent home invasion

An Illinois judge granted the state’s motion to deny bail for Chicago man Adam Stone on Sunday

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Chicago man out on probation for domestic battery charges was arrested Saturday for breaking into a residence where his ex-girlfriend was visiting, prosecutors said. 

Adam Stone, 24, was charged with home invasion causing injury and three counts of criminal damage to property – all felonies, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a press release

Adam Stone, 24, of the 600 block of E. Groveland Park.  (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

Police officers responded to a residential break-in at a home in Naperville – about 30 miles west of Chicago – around 4:12 a.m. on Saturday, the attorney’s office said. 

The responding officers found several men holding down another man – later identified as Stone – outside the residence. 

Investigators determined that Stone had broken into the residence because his ex-girlfriend was visiting. Once on the premise Stone broke a basement window and entered the home where he fought with the occupants and was forced outside, the attorney’s office said. 

Stone also allegedly threw landscape bricks through the front window and two cars parked in front of the home, according to the attorney’s office. 

At the time of these alleged offenses, Stone was out on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated domestic battery, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. 

"The fact that this crime was allegedly committed by an individual out on probation makes this breach of safety that much more concerning," Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said in a statement. "Thankfully, none of the victims were seriously injured during this incident.

DuPage Judge Leah Bendik granted the state’s motion to deny bail for Stone Sunday morning.  

Stone’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday in front of Judge Margaret O’Connell. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  