Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago's Crime Wave
Published

Chicago police seek suspect who pushed victim off CTA platform

Violent incident caught on video at Illinois Medical District Blue Line Platform in Chicago

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Chicago suspect wanted after victim shoved onto CTA rail tracks Video

Chicago suspect wanted after victim shoved onto CTA rail tracks

Chicago police are searching for a man suspected of pushing a victim off the platform at a Blue Line CTA platform on Friday morning. Credit: Chicago Police Department

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago police are on the hunt for a suspect who was caught on video shoving a victim off a CTA Blue Line platform on Friday.

The attack happened around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line Platform, police said. The area is located on Chicago's Near West Side.

Video shows the suspect and the victim passing each other on the platform when the suspect suddenly reaches out and shoves the victim. The victim appears to lose his footing and falls onto the train tracks below the platform.

The 26-year-old victim was treated at a hospital and released, WLS-TV reported, citing police. 

CHICAGO CTA RED LINE SHOOTING LEAVES ONE MAN DEAD ON CITY'S SOUTH SIDE

Police cautioned the public not to approach the suspect and instead to call 911.

Police cautioned the public not to approach the suspect and instead to call 911. (Chicago Police Department)

Police released images of the suspect wearing a black backpack with a red logo. 

Authorities asked anyone who sees the suspect to call 911 and not to approach him.

Chicago police released video of a suspect shoving a victim off a CTA platform and onto the train tracks below.

Chicago police released video of a suspect shoving a victim off a CTA platform and onto the train tracks below. (Chicago Police Department)

The incident happened a day before a 29-year-old man was fatally shot on a Red Line train. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following the shooting, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said that more police officers will be assigned to trains within the CTA system beginning on Saturday.