Chicago police seek suspect who pushed victim off CTA platform

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago police are on the hunt for a suspect who was caught on video shoving a victim off a CTA Blue Line platform on Friday.

The attack happened around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line Platform, police said. The area is located on Chicago's Near West Side.

Video shows the suspect and the victim passing each other on the platform when the suspect suddenly reaches out and shoves the victim. The victim appears to lose his footing and falls onto the train tracks below the platform.

The 26-year-old victim was treated at a hospital and released, WLS-TV reported, citing police.

CHICAGO CTA RED LINE SHOOTING LEAVES ONE MAN DEAD ON CITY'S SOUTH SIDE

Police released images of the suspect wearing a black backpack with a red logo.

Authorities asked anyone who sees the suspect to call 911 and not to approach him.

The incident happened a day before a 29-year-old man was fatally shot on a Red Line train.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following the shooting, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said that more police officers will be assigned to trains within the CTA system beginning on Saturday.