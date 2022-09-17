Chicago man allegedly beat and robbed victim, then pushed them onto train tracks
Chicago police said the man seen on camera pushed another person onto the train tracks late Thursday night
A Chicago man allegedly beat and robbed a victim on Thursday and then pushed that person onto a set of train tracks.
The incident happened on the city's West Side on Thursday night at around 11:51 p.m. at the Green Line Conservatory/Central Park stop, according to FOX 32.
Police said that the man pictured in a red shirt and purple hat beat and robbed a person, then pushed them onto the train tracks.
Officials are still investigating the incident and are asking any individuals with knowledge of the incident to call (312) 745-4706.
A CTA spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital that security guards are being placed in areas based on recent incidents that have occurred.