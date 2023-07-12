Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago high school security guard accused of sexually assaulting student, 15, giving her alcohol

The Chicago man is charged with criminal sexual assault

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Rep. Mike Lawler rips New York City over using school to shelter migrants: 'These are places of learning' Video

Rep. Mike Lawler rips New York City over using school to shelter migrants: 'These are places of learning'

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., discusses the growing migrant crisis as New York City considers housing migrants in public schools and former Representative Mondaire Jones' bid for his congressional seat.

A high school security guard in Chicago is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student as well as giving her alcohol.

Romel Campoverde, 43, was a security guard at Farragut Career Academy, where police say that he met the teenager, according to FOX 32.

A police report states that Campoverde gave the 15-year-old girl alcohol and sexually assaulted her.

It's unclear when the alleged sexual assault took place.

NEW OHIO LAW REQUIRES COACHES TO GET MENTAL HEALTH TRAINING TO HELP STUDENT ATHLETES: 'SUPPORT OUR KIDS'

Romel Campoverde mig

Romel Campoverde, 43, was a security guard at Farragut Career Academy, where police say that he met the teenager, according to FOX 32. (Chicago Police Department)

Campoverde is charged with criminal sexual assault, according to police.

When contacted by Fox News Digital, a spokesperson from the Chicago Public Schools shared an email sent from the Farragut Career Academy principal to parents.

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY SYSTEM CONSIDERS INCREASING TUITION 6% EVERY YEAR

In the letter, Principal Hammakeri Adam said that the individual was removed from his position.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The safety of your children is always our top priority, which is why I must inform you of a situation that has recently come to light. There has been an allegation that one of our non-teaching staff members engaged inappropriately with a student. This employee has been removed from the school, and an investigation has been initiated by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG)," Adam wrote.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.