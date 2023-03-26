Expand / Collapse search
Chicago firefighter charged with allegedly pimping prostitute out of his apartment: report

Suspect accused of posting adult massage ads on website and taking half the money collected

Greg Wehner
Greg Wehner
A Chicago, Illinois firefighter was arrested on Friday for allegedly promoting prostitution from his apartment on the north side of Chicago, according to reports.

FOX 32 in Chicago reported that in 2020, the Chicago Fire Department internal affairs division opened an investigation into 37-year-old Brendan Kennedy-Gasior, a member of the department.

Brendan Kennedy-Gasior was charged with allegedly promoting prostitution.

Brendan Kennedy-Gasior was charged with allegedly promoting prostitution. (Chicago Police Department)

Kennedy-Gasior allegedly sent erotic messages out of his apartment on W. Bryn Mawr Avenue In the northern portion of Chicago.

The news station said the arrest report accuses Kennedy-Gasior of instructing a 23-year-old woman from Denver to charge men for erotic massages, while sometimes offering sexual favors.

Kennedy-Gasior is accused of telling the woman to charge $150 per half-hour session and $200 for a full hour, and of all the money collected, police said, he would receive half or $50 per customer.

FILE- Police caution tape at a crime scene.

FILE- Police caution tape at a crime scene. (iStock)

He allegedly placed paid advertisements for massages on websites like Adultlook and Adultsearch, and men would call the number in the advertisement to set up appointments.

Of the 40-50 sessions the victim participated in, she told police she was paid $400 to perform a sexual act on a client, of which Kennedy-Gasior was given half.

All the sessions, police said, took place in Kennedy-Gasior’s apartment while he was present in the apartment.

After Internal Affairs conducted the investigation, the division tipped off the Human Trafficking Team and Kennedy-Gasior was arrested.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday, March 30.

The Chicago Fire Department did not immediately respond to inquiries pertaining to what led to the investigation and whether Kennedy-Gasior was suspended with or without pay.

