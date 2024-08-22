Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

Chicago DNC: Anti-Israel protests erupt as Kamala Harris speaks on final night of convention

Thursday marked the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention, when Kamala Harris will accept her party's nomination.

By Michael Ruiz , Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Chicago DNC Night 4: Anti-Israel agitators take to the streets as Kamala Harris set to address supporters Video

Chicago DNC Night 4: Anti-Israel agitators take to the streets as Kamala Harris set to address supporters

Anti-Israel agitators marched near the United Center in Chicago on Thursday, the final night of the DNC.

CHICAGO – Anti-Israel protesters took to the streets for a fourth night in Chicago Thursday on the last night of the Democratic National Convention where nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, was set to make a historic speech, addressing her supporters. 

Demonstrators met around 5 p.m. before marching, led by Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling and officers. 

Pro-Hamas demonstrators stand around cheering as the American flag burns

Protestors burn an American flag during the second March on the DNC protest in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday, August 22 2024. Protestors are marching toward the United Center where Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for President. (Fox News Digital)

The march on Thursday, passing by Park 578, was further away from the United Center, the stadium hosting the DNC, than in previous marches. A large group of riot cops positioned themselves between the marchers and the DNC. 

HAMAS LEADER SINWAR REPORTEDLY WANTS GUARANTEE OF SURVIVAL AS GAZA CEASE-FIRE TALKS SAID TO BE FALTERING

A man with an American flag is yelled at by protestors as he is removed by police in Chicago during a march on the DNC

A counter protestor is removed from the second March on the DNC protest in Chicago, Illinois, Thursday, August 22, 2024. Protestors are marching toward the United Center where Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for President. (Fox News Digital)

Minor skirmishes broke out during the march Thursday, including one involving a counter protester with an American flag. Some of the anti-Israel side also taunted police with a megaphone, saying, "You guys are the ones with guns!" 

DNC Protest

Anti-Israel protesters marched near the United Center in Chicago on Thursday, the final night of the DNC. (Fox News Digital)

Another attendee wearing a "BLM" shirt waved a huge black while taunting police, saying "You guys are scared." 

DNC Protest

Anti-Israel protesters marched near the United Center in Chicago on Thursday, the final night of the DNC. (Fox News Digital)

Waving signs and Palestinian flags, protesters chanted on bullhorns: "There is one solution, intifada revolution" and "long live the antifada." 

DNC Protest

Anti-Israel protesters marched near the United Center in Chicago on Thursday, the final night of the DNC. (Fox News Digital)

Closer to sundown, some attendees started splintering off from the main group and leaving the demonstration. 

Later in the evening, protesters burned an American flag. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.