Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago cop seen punching man in holding cell, in video shared after Tyre Nichols death

Damien Stewart releases video of May 2019 attack by Chicago Police Department

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman , Garrett Tenney | Fox News
close
Footage shows Chicago police officer punching inmate Video

Footage shows Chicago police officer punching inmate

Correspondent Garrett Tenney reports the latest on the incident from Chicago. 

A video has emerged of a man in Chicago being punched repeatedly by an arresting officer inside a holding cell just days after the release of the controversial footage showing the beating Tyre Nichols suffered at the hands of Memphis, Tennessee, police. 

The incident involving Damien Stewart happened in 2019 after he was pulled over in a traffic stop and was allegedly found with a gun, which he slightly raised at officers before they fought over the weapon.

"What has not been resolved is the general fear and the trauma. These officers are still on the street," community activist William Calloway was quoted by Block Club Chicago as saying Tuesday night alongside Stewart as the video was made public. 

"I want to applaud Mr. Stewart, because it’s what he witnessed in Memphis that made him want to come out and tell his story," he added. 

CHICAGO WOMAN, 96, FOUND DEAD IN FREEZER 

The attack on Damien Stewart began after a Chicago police officer was seen on video rubbing his head.

The attack on Damien Stewart began after a Chicago police officer was seen on video rubbing his head. (Courtesy of William Calloway)

The video, which has no audio, appears to show tension developing between Stewart and a police officer as his arms are being inspected during a pat down inside his cell. 

Stewart then stands up and the other officer participating in the pat down rubs his head before bending over to pick up something off the floor. 

CHICAGO HOMEOWNER SHOOTS INTRUDER IN THE CHEST DURING STRUGGLE, POLICE SAY 

The officer is seen punching Damien Stewart, who confronted him after his head was rubbed during a pat down inside a Chicago holding cell in 2019.

The officer is seen punching Damien Stewart, who confronted him after his head was rubbed during a pat down inside a Chicago holding cell in 2019. (Courtesy of William Calloway)

When that officer stands up and turns around, Stewart is seen confronting him and a physical struggle ensues, during which the officer punches Stewart at least 18 times before he is restrained on the ground, the video shows. 

The Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital that Sgt. Jerald Williams served a 15-day suspension in November 2021 and Officer Enrique Delgado Fernandez "served a 10-day suspension in April 2022 following the disciplinary grievance process." 

The Chicago police officer is seen striking Damien Stewart inside the cell while he was being restrained.

The Chicago police officer is seen striking Damien Stewart inside the cell while he was being restrained. (Courtesy of William Calloway)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A lawsuit filed by Stewart following the videotaped attack was settled for $45,000 in November 2021, Block Club Chicago reports. 

Both Stewart and Calloway called Tuesday for the officers to be fired, the website added. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.