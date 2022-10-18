Chicago college shuts down anti-Marxism display, threatens conservative students with disciplinary action

A University of llinois Chicago official was seen on video demanding an anti-Marxist display set-up by conservative students be removed from a sidewalk at the public university.

"There’s a difference between public property and state property," an official at the college, identified by the Young America’s Foundation as associate director of UIC’s Center for Student involvement, Vance Pierce, said in the video. "Public property is anybody can set up outside on the sidewalk, there’s no issue. But inside, we do have some policies that we’re trying to share with you."

Chapter members of the Young Americans for Freedom had established a table on a sidewalk on Oct. 10 for a YAF-sponsored event called "No More Che Day," YAF reported. The Young America’s Foundation has sponsored "No More Che Day" on the anniversary of Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara’s death at college campuses across the country for years to educate students about his "vicious campaigns to impose Communism on countries throughout Latin America."

YAF said the students were handing out literature regarding Guevara’s history at a table set up outside.

The college students are heard pushing back on the school official’s claims, saying a sidewalk is public property. Pierce told the students that they could set up "across the street" and "do whatever," arguing that where they were located is "indoor of the circle of buildings" and "not just opened to anybody."

He is also heard telling the students that if they don’t pack up, he could file a complaint with the dean of students office. The students in the video are heard saying they would dismantle the table and leave.

"It’s scary that we may face disciplinary action simply because we passed out literature critical of a communist murderer and terrorist," Jerwyn Castillo, chairman of Young Americans for Freedom at UIC, told YAF of the incident.

A YAF spokesperson told Fox News Digital Tuesday that the students getting booted is an infringement on their First Amendment rights.

"By forcing the Young Americans for Freedom chapter to shut down their ‘No More Che Day’ table, Mr. Pierce infringed upon our students’ First Amendment rights. The fact that he did all of this while threatening them with disciplinary action makes the situation even worse," YAF spokesman Nick Baker said.

"Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like anything will come of the discipline report. However, Young America's Foundation is ready to do whatever we need to do if anything changes. We always have our students’ backs," Baker added.

A spokesperson for the university told Fox News Digital later Tuesday that "the individuals shown in the video did not follow university procedures to participate in an open expression activity on campus."

"Therefore, the organizers were informed they were in violation of university policy and were asked to remove their table from campus property," the spokesperson said, noting that the school "is committed to the free and open expression of ideas for all members of the campus community and provides guidance through" a school policy guide. All staff and students were reminded of the guide last month, according to the statement.

"As a public university, diverse viewpoints and the free exchange of ideas are valued and encouraged, and we expect members of our campus community to follow applicable university policies and procedures that establish reasonable time, place and manner rules."