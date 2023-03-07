Chicago boy, 14, charged with murder, armed robbery

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man during a robbery in Chicago.

The teen faces murder and armed robbery charges, Chicago police said Tuesday.

He was arrested Monday by Chicago officers and members of regional police task force after being identified as one of the suspects in the Jan. 22 robbery and slaying.

