Illinois
Published

Chicago boy, 14, charged with murder, armed robbery

The teen fatally shot a 23-year-old man during a Jan. 22 robbery

Associated Press
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man during a robbery in Chicago.

An unnamed Chicago 14-year-old has been charged with murder and armed robbery, according to police.

An unnamed Chicago 14-year-old has been charged with murder and armed robbery, according to police. (Fox News)

The teen faces murder and armed robbery charges, Chicago police said Tuesday.

He was arrested Monday by Chicago officers and members of regional police task force after being identified as one of the suspects in the Jan. 22 robbery and slaying.

